The Conversation: Tourism; Federal agencies arrest 44 people on Kauaʻi
The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Keith Vieira of KV & Associates, a tourism consulting firm, discusses what ongoing flight cancellations might mean for Hawaiʻi's economy
- Kauaʻi County Councilmember Fern Holland provides details on recent FBI and ICE raids on Kauaʻi
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on a controversy surrounding a proposed gondola project on Oʻahu's North Shore | Full Story
- Patrick Cross shares his grandfather's experience as a prisoner of war during WWII
- Retired US Navy Rear Adm. Alma Mei Oi Lau Grocki, the first woman from Hawaiʻi to graduate from the U.S. Naval Academy, shares her story