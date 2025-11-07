© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: A call-in show on SNAP benefits

By Catherine Cruz
Published November 7, 2025 at 8:36 AM HST
A line of carts with food at The Pantry in Kalihi on Nov. 3, 2025.
Tori DeJournett
/
HPR
A line of carts with food at The Pantry in Kalihi on Nov. 3, 2025.

The ongoing federal government shutdown is officially the longest on record, and Hawaiʻi has been one of the states most affected by the shutdown. Today, we'll discuss the outlook for SNAP benefits and other impacts. Our guests are:

  • Joseph Campos II, deputy director of state Department of Human Services
  • Jillian Okamoto, division administrator for the Housing Assistance & Referral Program at Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi

Have a question or a comment? Send a note to talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org or leave a voicemail on our talkback line at 808-792-8217.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
