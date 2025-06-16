© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The House has voted to eliminate previously approved funding to public media. Here's what happens next, and how you can help protect HPR and all public media.
The Conversation

The Conversation: "No Kings" protests; The story of L&L Hawaiian Barbecue

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderDW Gibson
Published June 16, 2025 at 12:09 PM HST
Thousands held signs protesting various topics amid the Trump administration at the "No Kings" protest this weekend.
Ashley Mizuo
/
HPR
Thousands held signs protesting various topics amid the Trump administration at the "No Kings" protest this weekend.

  • HPR speaks to participants of the "No Kings" protests in Honolulu on Saturday | Full Story
  • Paul Brewbaker of TZ Economics and Patrick Sullivan, CEO of Oceanit, discuss how to cultivate an environment for economic innovation in Hawaiʻi | Read the article | Full Story
  • HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on legacy of nuclear testing in Tahiti | Full Story
  • L&L's Eddie Flores Jr. chronicles his journey in the new book "Franchising the American Dream" | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation Trump AdministrationEconomyHistory
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by DW Gibson
More Episodes