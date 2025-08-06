© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Lahaina Sacred Hearts School; Feral animals

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderDW Gibson
Published August 6, 2025 at 11:40 AM HST
Sacred Hearts School teacher Charlene Ako shows a picture of the princess with a lei of bird feathers in connection with third graders from Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary at her class at Sacred Hearts Mission Church on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Mengshin Lin)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Sacred Hearts School principal Tonato Lolesio talks about plans to set up classrooms in temporary facilities while rebuilding their campus, which was destroyed in the Lahaina fire
  • Hawaiʻi County Council Member Matt Kanealiʻi-Kleinfelder and Elaine Parlow from Action 4 Animals discuss a divisive measure that would prohibit the feeding of stray or feral animals on county property
  • University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa planetary geophysics researcher Matt Siegler leads a team of students who are building a vehicle that will look for ice on the moon
  • University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa assistant professor Joshua "Babba" Tavares brings a production of "Rent" to Kauai Community College's Performing Arts Center | Get tickets
