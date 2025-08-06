The Conversation: Lahaina Sacred Hearts School; Feral animals
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Sacred Hearts School principal Tonato Lolesio talks about plans to set up classrooms in temporary facilities while rebuilding their campus, which was destroyed in the Lahaina fire
- Hawaiʻi County Council Member Matt Kanealiʻi-Kleinfelder and Elaine Parlow from Action 4 Animals discuss a divisive measure that would prohibit the feeding of stray or feral animals on county property
- University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa planetary geophysics researcher Matt Siegler leads a team of students who are building a vehicle that will look for ice on the moon
- University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa assistant professor Joshua "Babba" Tavares brings a production of "Rent" to Kauai Community College's Performing Arts Center | Get tickets