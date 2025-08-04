The Conversation: Lahaina's banyan; Domestic Violence Action Center

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.



Theo Morrison with the Lahaina Restoration Foundation shares plans for a park under Lahaina's historical banyan tree

David Tumilowicz, president of the board of directors for the Domestic Violence Action Center, discusses federal funding cuts and staff departures

HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on an initiative that offers funeral assistance to Micronesians on Oʻahu who have been excluded from a similar federal program

Researcher Eva Fischer investigates what makes coquí frogs so successful in Hawaiʻi | Read the study