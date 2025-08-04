© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Lahaina's banyan; Domestic Violence Action Center

By Catherine Cruz,
DW GibsonMaddie Bender
Published August 4, 2025 at 11:21 AM HST
The remains of the Old Lahaina Courthouse are seen behind the 150-year-old banyan tree damaged by the August wildfire in burn zone 11A, Dec. 8, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Lindsey Wasson/AP
/
AP
FILE - The remains of the Old Lahaina Courthouse are seen behind the 150-year-old banyan tree damaged by the August wildfire in burn zone 11A, Dec. 8, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Theo Morrison with the Lahaina Restoration Foundation shares plans for a park under Lahaina's historical banyan tree
  • David Tumilowicz, president of the board of directors for the Domestic Violence Action Center, discusses federal funding cuts and staff departures
  • HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on an initiative that offers funeral assistance to Micronesians on Oʻahu who have been excluded from a similar federal program
  • Researcher Eva Fischer investigates what makes coquí frogs so successful in Hawaiʻi | Read the study
Tags
The Conversation 2023 Maui firesSafety
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
More Episodes