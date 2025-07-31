© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Tsunami gridlock; Remote control car drifting

By Catherine Cruz,
Lillian TsangLaura Dux
Published July 31, 2025 at 1:05 PM HST
RC drift Team Saiko practicing at Aina Koa park on July 22, 2025.
Laura Dux
/
HPR
RC drift Team Saiko practicing at Aina Koa park on July 22, 2025.
  • City and County of Honolulu Department of Transportation Services Director Roger Morton on Tuesday's traffic jam during the tsunami warning | Full Story
  • Jared Underwood, manager for Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument, on the translocation of 100 endangered Laysan finches to Eastern Island on Midway Atoll | Full Story
  • HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote on funding uncertainty at the Pacific Island Climate Adaptation Science Center | Full Story
  • Overstory editor Noelle Fujii-Oride on the work of the University of Hawai‘i’s statewide Cooperative Extension program| Full Story
  • RC Drift Team Saiko co-founder Roy Urata on the subculture of remote control car drifting | Full Story
The Conversation Honolulu Department of Transportation ServicesEnvironmentConservationSportsClimate Change
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Laura Dux
Laura Dux is the 2025 Society of Professional Journalists Summer Intern for The Conversation at HPR. 
