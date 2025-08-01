The Conversation: Hawaiʻi's film industry; NPR Short Wave
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Native Hawaiian filmmaker Vince Keala Lucero talks about how the frustration over state incentives for the local film industry led to the formation of the Hawaiʻi Film Alliance | Full Story
- HPR speaks with the creative team behind the short film titled "Split Ends," which took home top awards at the 48-hour film contest Showdown in Chinatown | Full Story
- HPR contributor Betsy Brown reports on how the Summer Reading Challenge used activities to bring in new readers to Hawaiʻi's public libraries | Full Story
- NPR "Short Wave" co-hosts Emily Kwong and Regina Barber dive into the ocean in a new series called "Sea Camp" | Listen to Short Wave | Full Story