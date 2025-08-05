© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation: Maui tourism; A very long walk around Hawaiʻi Island

By Catherine Cruz,
DW Gibson
Published August 5, 2025 at 11:31 AM HST
Burnt buildings on Front St., almost two years after the Maui fires. (Aug. 4, 2025).
Tori DeJournett
/
HPR
Burnt buildings on Front St., almost two years after the Maui fires. (Aug. 5, 2025).

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Aaron Salā, Tom Mullen, and Jeffrey Eslinger with the Hawaiʻi Visitors & Convention Bureau discuss efforts to boost Maui's tourism economy
  • Hawaiʻi Journalism Initiative's Colleen Uechi reports on what's changed at the Maui Emergency Management Agency in the two years since the Lahaina fire | Full Story
  • HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on mental health challenges and resources for survivors of the Maui wildfires
  • Honolulu Civil Beat's Blaze Lovell reports on community push back against geothermal energy on Hawaiʻi Island | Full Story
  • Kumu Paul Neves walks 300 miles across Hawaiʻi Island in support of caretakers
