The Conversation: Funding cut for native seed bank project; Manu-o-Kū festival
- HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on scientists looking for state funding as the Trump administration rolls back federal support for climate research | Full Story
- Nate Kingsley, seed conservation lab manager at the Lyon Arboretum, shares what's next for a seed bank project that's had its federal funding cancelled | Full Story
- Keith Swindle, executive director of the Hawaiʻi Audubon Society, and Hui Manu-o-Kū coordinator Rich Downs discuss upcoming celebrations for Honolulu's favorite bird, the white tern | Full Story
- Manu Minute features the chuckling call of the chukar | Full Story
- Marine debris researcher Josh Forakis talks about a new course series on how to address ocean plastic pollution at Hawaiʻi Pacific University | Full Story