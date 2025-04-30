© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Funding cut for native seed bank project; Manu-o-Kū festival

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published April 30, 2025 at 10:33 AM HST
Inside the seed lab at Lyon Arboretum.
Lillian Tsang
/
HPR
Inside the seed lab at Lyon Arboretum.

  • HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on scientists looking for state funding as the Trump administration rolls back federal support for climate research | Full Story
  • Nate Kingsley, seed conservation lab manager at the Lyon Arboretum, shares what's next for a seed bank project that's had its federal funding cancelled | Full Story
  • Keith Swindle, executive director of the Hawaiʻi Audubon Society, and Hui Manu-o-Kū coordinator Rich Downs discuss upcoming celebrations for Honolulu's favorite bird, the white tern | Full Story
  • Manu Minute features the chuckling call of the chukar | Full Story
  • Marine debris researcher Josh Forakis talks about a new course series on how to address ocean plastic pollution at Hawaiʻi Pacific University | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation EnvironmentTrump Administrationbirds
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
More Episodes