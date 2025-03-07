© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Funding freeze court ruling; HOH808 funding still frozen

By Catherine Cruz,
DW GibsonMaddie Bender
Published March 7, 2025 at 11:08 AM HST
Hawaiʻi Attorney General Anne Lopez speaks at a press conference on Jan. 13, 2025.
Office of Gov. Josh Green
Hawaiʻi Attorney General Anne Lopez speaks at a press conference on Jan. 13, 2025.

  • Hawaiʻi Attorney General Anne Lopez hails a court ruling against the Trump administration that will unfreeze federal funds for some programs | Full Story
  • Anthony Chance, founder of Hui O Hoʻonua, shares how federal funding freezes are hampering his organization's efforts to clear waterways around Pearl Harbor of invasive species | Full Story
  • HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on the sudden termination of a federal grant program that supported wildfire recovery efforts, which has left more than 130 Maui residents without jobs | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat's John Hill investigates a fireworks bust at Honolulu Harbor | Full Story
  • Author and illustrator Caren Loebel-Fried recounts the real-life stories of conservationists who work to protect the Hawaiian petrel in the new chapter book "Finding Home"| Full Story
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
