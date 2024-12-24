The Conversation: Revitalizing downtown Honolulu; Students help each other with AI
- Avalon Group President and CEO Christine Camp discusses plans for the revitalization of downtown Honolulu | Full Story
- HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports on evacuation plans at senior homes and assisted living facilities | Full Story
- Ian Kitajima, president of the Pacific International Center for High Technology Research, talks about the project that encourages students to solve each other's problems using artificial intelligence | Full Story
- Director Eric Nemoto and actors Dann Seki and Allan Okubo share the stories of the decorated veterans of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team and what happened when they returned home in the new film "Shikata Ga Nai"| Full Story