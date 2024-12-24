© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Revitalizing downtown Honolulu; Students help each other with AI

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published December 24, 2024 at 11:06 AM HST
  • Avalon Group President and CEO Christine Camp discusses plans for the revitalization of downtown Honolulu | Full Story
  • HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports on evacuation plans at senior homes and assisted living facilities | Full Story
  • Ian Kitajima, president of the Pacific International Center for High Technology Research, talks about the project that encourages students to solve each other's problems using artificial intelligence | Full Story
  • Director Eric Nemoto and actors Dann Seki and Allan Okubo share the stories of the decorated veterans of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team and what happened when they returned home in the new film "Shikata Ga Nai"| Full Story
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, Russell Subiono has spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. He was previously the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Contact him at rsubiono@hawaiipublicradio.org.
