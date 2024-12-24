Education leaders impressed with new AI program in Hawaiʻi schools

A recent artificial intelligence program piloted in Hawaiʻi public schools produced outcomes that not only impressed education leaders but also got some of them emotional.

Eighty students across six teams from elementary, middle, and high schools from around the islands were given a task to identify challenges their fellow students faced, and then create an AI program or “chatbot” to help find solutions.

The program was co-created by Ian Kitajima, president of the Pacific International Center for High Technology Research. HPR talked to Kitajima about the program and how a second round is in the works for 2025.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Dec. 24, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.