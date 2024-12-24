New film showcases experience of Japanese American soldiers after World War II

Live in Hawaiʻi long enough and chances are you will pick up on the cultural nuances of our community. There are phrases you may hear that may resonate with you. "Shikata ga nai" may be one of those.

It’s a Japanese expression that means “it cannot be helped” or “nothing can be done about it.” It's also the title of a film about the experience of Japanese Americans — the decorated veterans of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team and what happened when they returned home.

The Conversation talked to two of the actors featured in the film — Dann Seki and Allan Okubo. Both have performed on stage before, telling the Nisei story. This time that story is preserved as a digital moving picture.

Tickets for the film showing Sunday are sold out. For more information, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Dec. 24, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.