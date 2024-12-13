The Conversation: The manhunt for Luigi Mangione; Oʻahu's new landfill
- Former FBI agent Arnold Laanui reacts to the intense manhunt that took place to find Luigi Mangione, a suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson | Full Story
- Roger Babcock, director of Honolulu's Department of Environmental Services, responds to concerns the chosen site for Oʻahu's new landfill may be prime agricultural land | Full Story
- Karen Motosue, vice president of the Hawaiʻi Heritage Center, marks the 125th anniversary of an outbreak of bubonic plague in Honolulu's Chinatown | Take a Hawaiʻi Heritage Center walking tour of Chinatown | Full Story
- Performer Salvador Salangsang Jr. talks about what it means to return home to be a part of Cirque du Soleil ʻAuana | Full Story