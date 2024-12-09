The Conversation: 1M pounds of trash from Papahānaumokuākea; Agroforestry
- Papahānaumokuākea Marine Debris Project's founder Kevin O'Brien talks about the work that went into removing 1 million pounds of debris from the reefs and shorelines within Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument | Full Story
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on lawmakers' efforts to help students spot fake news | Full Story
- John Parziale, the director of agroecology at Common Ground Kaua’i, discusses the potential of agroforestry to fight desertification | Full Story
- University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo environmental science professor Ryan Perroy oversees the first aerial helicopter survey for coconut rhinoceros beetle infestations on Hawaiʻi Island | Full Story