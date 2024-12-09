© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: 1M pounds of trash from Papahānaumokuākea; Agroforestry

By Russell Subiono,
Maddie Bender
Published December 9, 2024 at 10:36 AM HST
  • Papahānaumokuākea Marine Debris Project's founder Kevin O'Brien talks about the work that went into removing 1 million pounds of debris from the reefs and shorelines within Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument | Full Story
  • HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on lawmakers' efforts to help students spot fake news | Full Story
  • John Parziale, the director of agroecology at Common Ground Kaua’i, discusses the potential of agroforestry to fight desertification | Full Story
  • University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo environmental science professor Ryan Perroy oversees the first aerial helicopter survey for coconut rhinoceros beetle infestations on Hawaiʻi Island | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation EnvironmentEducationinvasive species
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of <i>The Conversation</i> and host of HPR's <i>This Is Our Hawaiʻi</i> podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at rsubiono@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
