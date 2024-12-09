© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Hawaiʻi Island aerial survey finds coconut rhinoceros beetle infestations

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published December 9, 2024 at 2:50 PM HST
Coconut Rhinoceros Beetles
Mark Ladao
/
HPR
FILE - Crews from Honolulu had to cut down palm trees on Oʻahu infected with the coconut rhinoceros beetles. (Oct. 7, 2024)

Residents of Waikōloa Village may have heard a helicopter flying overhead last week. However, this wasn’t an ordinary flight. A rig strapped to the bottom of the chopper was taking photos of the area to look for coconut rhinoceros beetle infestations.

The effort marked the first time a helicopter aerial survey has been used for the invasive beetle in Hawai’i. Researchers identified eight potential infestations.

HPR talked to Ryan Perroy, a geography and environmental science professor at UH Hilo who oversaw the survey.

An image from the helicopter aerial survey shows a coconut rhinoceros beetle infestation.
Ryan Perroy
/
UH Hilo
An image from the helicopter aerial survey shows a coconut rhinoceros beetle infestation.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Dec. 9, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
