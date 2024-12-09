Hawaiʻi Island aerial survey finds coconut rhinoceros beetle infestations
Residents of Waikōloa Village may have heard a helicopter flying overhead last week. However, this wasn’t an ordinary flight. A rig strapped to the bottom of the chopper was taking photos of the area to look for coconut rhinoceros beetle infestations.
The effort marked the first time a helicopter aerial survey has been used for the invasive beetle in Hawai’i. Researchers identified eight potential infestations.
HPR talked to Ryan Perroy, a geography and environmental science professor at UH Hilo who oversaw the survey.
