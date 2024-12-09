Agroforestry could be potential solution for desertification

World leaders are meeting in Saudi Arabia this week to chart a path to healthier soil.

The United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification focuses on the global problem of land degradation, which affects more than 3 billion people. One solution that’s been proposed for land degradation, both around the world and in Hawaiʻi, is agroforestry.

HPR spoke with John Parziale, the director of agroecology at Common Ground Kauaʻi, about the promise of agroforestry.

