© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
This moment matters. Support the news, conversations and music you rely on. Contribute $10/mo to HPR. Tap to donate.

Agroforestry could be potential solution for desertification

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published December 9, 2024 at 2:47 PM HST
Common Ground Kauaʻi is growing its own agroforest. Through this, they are focused on strengthening the local food system.
Common Ground Kauaʻi
Common Ground Kauaʻi is growing its own agroforest. Through this, they are focused on strengthening the local food system.

World leaders are meeting in Saudi Arabia this week to chart a path to healthier soil.

The United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification focuses on the global problem of land degradation, which affects more than 3 billion people. One solution that’s been proposed for land degradation, both around the world and in Hawaiʻi, is agroforestry.

HPR spoke with John Parziale, the director of agroecology at Common Ground Kauaʻi, about the promise of agroforestry.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Dec. 9, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Tags
The Conversation EnvironmentKauaʻiFood
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
Related Stories