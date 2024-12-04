The Conversation: Honolulu empty house tax; Educational technology
- Honolulu City Council chair Tommy Waters talks about whether the third time is a charm for the council to pass a vacant housing unit tax | Full Story
- HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on how federal funding for climate and clean energy initiatives may fare under Trump | Full Story
- Rob York, director for Regional Affairs at Pacific Forum, reacts to a whirlwind of political drama in South Korea as President Yoon Suk Yeol faces impeachment after his short-lived declaration of martial law | Full Story
- HPR Contributing Editor Neal Milner takes the Long View on whether education technology helps kids learn | Full Story