How effective is integrating technology into education?

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published December 4, 2024 at 2:46 PM HST
FILE - Instructional materials are posted on a wall of a kindergarten class. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File)
Julia Nikhinson/AP
/
FR171888 AP
FILE - Instructional materials are posted on a wall of a kindergarten class. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File)

Integrating technology into education has always been something that schools have had to balance between what they can afford and what will help students learn.

So does the research show that educational technology, or “EdTech,” helps with learning? Contributing Editor Neal Milner, who is back for our biweekly segment The Long View, has the answer.

Further reading:

This interview aired on The Conversation on Dec. 4, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
