The Conversation

The Conversation: Impactful teachers hana hou

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderLillian TsangRussell Subiono
Published November 22, 2024 at 9:11 AM HST
Courtesy Of Mindi Cherry

Today on the Conversation, we're re-airing interviews with Hawaiʻi teachers that have a had a big impact on their students — including some of the folks who work at HPR.

  • Former Damien Memorial School president and former FBI agent Arnold Laanui remembers the instructor who inspired him to go into law enforcement | Full Story
  • Yale evolutionary biology professor Stephen Stearns talks about what called him to his profession and why he chose to live on Hawaiʻi Island, where he was born and raised | Full Story
  • Stevenson Middle School music teacher Darren Serra on carrying on his mother, Mrs. Fely Serra's teaching legacy | Full Story
  • Hawaiʻi Island public school teacher Wendy Nickl shares insights from her four decades in education — and what HPR's Russell Subiono was like in class | Full Story
Hawaiʻi Public Radio reconnected with some of these educators to mark World Teachers' Day. Top row: Sister James with Arnold Laanui, Fely Serra and a team photo of the Speech Club she coached. Bottom row: Stephen Stearns and Wendy Nickl, left, with The Conversation's Russell Subiono.
The Conversation
The Conversation reconnects with influential educators for World Teachers' Day
HPR News Staff

Tags
The Conversation Education
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at rsubiono@hawaiipublicradio.org.
