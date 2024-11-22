The Conversation: Impactful teachers hana hou
Today on the Conversation, we're re-airing interviews with Hawaiʻi teachers that have a had a big impact on their students — including some of the folks who work at HPR.
- Former Damien Memorial School president and former FBI agent Arnold Laanui remembers the instructor who inspired him to go into law enforcement | Full Story
- Yale evolutionary biology professor Stephen Stearns talks about what called him to his profession and why he chose to live on Hawaiʻi Island, where he was born and raised | Full Story
- Stevenson Middle School music teacher Darren Serra on carrying on his mother, Mrs. Fely Serra's teaching legacy | Full Story
- Hawaiʻi Island public school teacher Wendy Nickl shares insights from her four decades in education — and what HPR's Russell Subiono was like in class | Full Story