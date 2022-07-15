New president of Damien Memorial School on recent break-in, new school year

Thieves broke into Damien Memorial School the other night making off with a couple of vehicles and tools. But what they didn’t know is that the man in charge at the school is a former FBI agent — and he isn’t happy about the crime.

New school President Arnold Laanui has been on the job since July 1 and didn’t think he would have to tap his crime-fighting skills so soon. The theft comes just as classes are to begin in two weeks. The Conversation talked to Laanui, also a 1986 graduate, about the incident.

