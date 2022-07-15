Donate
New president of Damien Memorial School on recent break-in, new school year

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published July 15, 2022 at 4:00 PM HST
Thieves broke into Damien Memorial School the other night making off with a couple of vehicles and tools. But what they didn’t know is that the man in charge at the school is a former FBI agent — and he isn’t happy about the crime.

New school President Arnold Laanui has been on the job since July 1 and didn’t think he would have to tap his crime-fighting skills so soon. The theft comes just as classes are to begin in two weeks. The Conversation talked to Laanui, also a 1986 graduate, about the incident.

This interview aired on The Conversation on July 15, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
