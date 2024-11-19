© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Avian flu; Saving Hawaiʻi's smallest honeycreeper

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderRussell Subiono
Published November 19, 2024 at 11:13 AM HST
This colorized electron microscope image released by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases on March 26, 2024, shows avian influenza A H5N1 virus particles (yellow), grown in Madin-Darby Canine Kidney (MDCK) epithelial cells (blue). (CDC/NIAID via AP)

  • State veterinarian Dr. Isaac Maeda shares the latest on Hawaiʻi's first avian flu outbreak | Full Story
  • HPR's Ashley Mizuo talks about a push for more transparency in the state House of Representatives | Full Story
  • Scientists Cali Crampton and Nicole Suckow with the Kauaʻi Forest Bird Recovery Project discuss efforts to save the 'anianiau, Hawaiʻi's smallest native honeycreeper | Full Story
  • Local actress Elizabeth Rian and director Jana Park talk about the real-life love story that inspired the upcoming short film "Grace" | Full Story
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast.
