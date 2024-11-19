State veterinarian on first outbreak of avian flu at duck sanctuary

The discovery of avian flu in wastewater in the Wahiawā area led to the destruction of some 70 birds at a backyard bird sanctuary Friday. The nonprofit duck sanctuary posted that its flock of backyard ducks, geese, and a swan were among the casualties.

HPR talked to Hawaiʻi State Veterinarian Dr. Isaac Maeda about whether we should be worried about the populations of feral chickens, pigeons and doves widespread across the islands as this virus is highly contagious.

Hawaiʻi is the last state to have reported the disease, which some say is likely to have been spread here by migratory birds.

If you see an unusual die-off or see sick birds you should contact the Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture’s Animal Industry Division at (808) 483-7100 or (808) 837-8092.

