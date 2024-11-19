True story of forbidden love in the '50s inspires short film in production

Production starts this month for a local film titled, “Grace.” It’s based on the true story of two women who fell in love in 1950s Oʻahu — a Hawaiian woman named Grace and a white woman named Ruth.

Ruth will be played by local actress Elizabeth Rian, who wrote the script. She’s also a descendant of the real-life Ruth. The film explores themes of cultural suppression and colonial influence against the backdrop of impending U.S. statehood.

HPR talked to Rian and director Jana Park to learn more. For more information, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 19, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.