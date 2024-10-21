The Conversation: PFAS traces in Navy water samples; Climate at the Legislature
- The Environmental Protection Agency's Amy Miller says traces of forever chemicals have been detected in two of the Navy's shut-down wells, but the current well in use met safe drinking water standards | Full Story
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio profiles two candidates vying for a seat in the Office of Hawaiian Affairs to represent Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi | Full Story
- Chris Benjamin and Robin Campaniano of Gov. Josh Green's Climate Advisory Team discuss priorities for the 2025 legislative session, including hurricane preparedness | Full Story
- 11-year-old actor Milo Maharlika talks about his experience playing the street urchin Gavroche in the national tour of "Les Misérables" | Full Story