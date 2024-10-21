© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: PFAS traces in Navy water samples; Climate at the Legislature

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderRussell Subiono
Published October 21, 2024 at 11:26 AM HST
File - A Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command contractor tests a water sample for total petroleum hydrocarbons as a part of real-time monitoring at Red Hill Well.
Petty Officer 2nd Class MarQueon
/
Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet
File - A Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command contractor tests a water sample for total petroleum hydrocarbons as a part of real-time monitoring at Red Hill Well.

  • The Environmental Protection Agency's Amy Miller says traces of forever chemicals have been detected in two of the Navy's shut-down wells, but the current well in use met safe drinking water standards | Full Story
  • HPR's Cassie Ordonio profiles two candidates vying for a seat in the Office of Hawaiian Affairs to represent Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi | Full Story
  • Chris Benjamin and Robin Campaniano of Gov. Josh Green's Climate Advisory Team discuss priorities for the 2025 legislative session, including hurricane preparedness | Full Story
  • 11-year-old actor Milo Maharlika talks about his experience playing the street urchin Gavroche in the national tour of "Les Misérables" | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation EnvironmentElectionEntertainment
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at rsubiono@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
More Episodes