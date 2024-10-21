11-year-old actor concludes run on 'Les Misérables' touring production

This month marks the end of 11-year-old Milo Maharlika’s run in the national touring production of "Les Misérables." He was the second Hawaiʻi-born actor to play the role of Gavroche — following in the footsteps of Jason Tam in the 1990s — and the first Filipino American in the role.

For the last 19 months, he portrayed the street urchin who helps revolutionaries at the barricade. HPR talked with Maharlika about his time on the road and his emotions during his last performance.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 21, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.