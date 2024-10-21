© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
11-year-old actor concludes run on 'Les Misérables' touring production

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published October 21, 2024 at 2:02 PM HST
Milo Maharlika's final curtain call of the "Les Misérables" touring show.

This month marks the end of 11-year-old Milo Maharlika’s run in the national touring production of "Les Misérables." He was the second Hawaiʻi-born actor to play the role of Gavroche — following in the footsteps of Jason Tam in the 1990s — and the first Filipino American in the role.

For the last 19 months, he portrayed the street urchin who helps revolutionaries at the barricade. HPR talked with Maharlika about his time on the road and his emotions during his last performance.

Milo Maharlika, 9, currently stars in the North American tour of "Les Misérables."
The Conversation
9-year-old actor talks being on tour for North American production of 'Les Miserables' (May 2023)
Russell Subiono

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 21, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
