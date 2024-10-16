The Conversation: Wally 'Famous' Amos; New opera stars man trapped in elevator
- HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote shares info on a proposed 18% gas rate hike | Full Story
- Leeward Community College Chancellor Carlos Penaloza and State Sen. Donovan Dela Cruz discuss a new facility in Wahiawā with equipment that can extend the shelf life of local food products
- Filmmaker Jeff MacIntyre recalls the life of the late "Famous Amos" cookie creator Wally Amos, the subject of MacIntyre's documentary "The Great Cookie Comeback: Rebaking Wally Amos" | Attend the public ceremony for Wally Amos
- Nashville Opera's John Hoomes leads the Hawaiʻi premiere of "Stuck Elevator," which tells a story of an undocumented Chinese immigrant who fears deportation, and so decides not to alert authorities when he becomes trapped in an elevator | Tickets