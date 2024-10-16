© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Wally 'Famous' Amos; New opera stars man trapped in elevator

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published October 16, 2024 at 11:13 AM HST

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote shares info on a proposed 18% gas rate hike | Full Story
  • Leeward Community College Chancellor Carlos Penaloza and State Sen. Donovan Dela Cruz discuss a new facility in Wahiawā with equipment that can extend the shelf life of local food products
  • Filmmaker Jeff MacIntyre recalls the life of the late "Famous Amos" cookie creator Wally Amos, the subject of MacIntyre's documentary "The Great Cookie Comeback: Rebaking Wally Amos" | Attend the public ceremony for Wally Amos
  • Nashville Opera's John Hoomes leads the Hawaiʻi premiere of "Stuck Elevator," which tells a story of an undocumented Chinese immigrant who fears deportation, and so decides not to alert authorities when he becomes trapped in an elevator | Tickets
The Conversation
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Catherine Cruz
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at rsubiono@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
