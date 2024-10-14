Hawaiʻi Gas is considering rate increases. Here's how to give your input

The Public Utilities Commission is holding a number of public meetings this month on a proposed hike in gas rates.

Hawai‘i Gas has asked the commission to approve a total revenue increase of roughly $24 million, which means raising gas rates by about 17.7%.

The company says it's a necessary step to keep up with its costs. The exact revenue increases would differ by island.

To find out more information or to share your comments with the Public Utilities Commission, here's how to attend a public hearing in your community:

Molokaʻi: Oct. 14, 5:30 p.m. Online only

Lānaʻi: Oct. 15, 5:30 p.m. Online only

Maui: Oct. 17, 5:30 p.m. In-person at Kīhei Elementary School

Oʻahu: Oct. 25, 5:30 p.m. In-person at the PUC O‘ahu Office, 465 South King St., or online

Hawaiʻi Island - Kona: Oct. 28, 5:00 p.m. In-person at the Natural Energy Laboratory of Hawaii Authority, 73-970 Makako Bay Drive.

Hawaiʻi Island - Hilo: Oct. 29, 5:00 p.m. In-person at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Campus Center, Room 301, or online

Kauaʻi: Oct. 29, 5:00pm. Online only

Written comments are also encouraged. They can be submitted online on the commission’s website, by email or mail, and should clearly reference Docket No. 2024-0158.

For more information, click here.

