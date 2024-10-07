The Conversation: Hamas attack on Israel 1 year later; Remembering Michael Titterton
- Palestinian Ma'an Odah, who participated in a peace march from Ala Moana to Waikīkī this past Saturday, and Rabbi Itchel Krasnjansky of Chabad of Hawai'i share their thoughts on the continuing war in the Middle East | Full Story
- HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio takes a closer look at calls for more transparency in the search for the University of Hawaiʻi's next president | Full Story
- Aloha Stadium manager Ryan Andrews talks about how the state is generating close to pre-pandemic levels of revenue at the facility without any events inside the actual stadium | Full Story
- HPR News Director Bill Dorman remembers former HPR President and General Manager Michael Titterton, who passed away last week, and his impact on the station | Full Story