The Conversation

The Conversation: Hamas attack on Israel 1 year later; Remembering Michael Titterton

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published October 7, 2024 at 3:28 PM HST
Activists hold signs during a pro-Palestinian rally to mark the one-year anniversary of the Israel Hamas war on Monday Oct. 7, 2024, in Quezon City, Philippines. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Aaron Favila/AP
AP
Activists hold signs during a pro-Palestinian rally to mark the one-year anniversary of the Israel-Hamas war on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Quezon City, Philippines. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
  • Palestinian Ma'an Odah, who participated in a peace march from Ala Moana to Waikīkī this past Saturday, and Rabbi Itchel Krasnjansky of Chabad of Hawai'i share their thoughts on the continuing war in the Middle East | Full Story
  • HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio takes a closer look at calls for more transparency in the search for the University of Hawaiʻi's next president | Full Story
  • Aloha Stadium manager Ryan Andrews talks about how the state is generating close to pre-pandemic levels of revenue at the facility without any events inside the actual stadium | Full Story
  • HPR News Director Bill Dorman remembers former HPR President and General Manager Michael Titterton, who passed away last week, and his impact on the station | Full Story
The Conversation warUniversity of Hawai‘iEconomy
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
More Episodes