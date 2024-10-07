© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Reflecting on the losses 1 year after Hamas attacked Israel

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published October 7, 2024 at 4:49 PM HST
Various signs at a peace march from Ala Moana to Waikīkī that took place on Oct. 5

Monday marked one year since Hamas attacked towns along Israel’s border, taking hundreds of people hostage and killing almost 2,000 people. The violence that followed in Gaza would kill 43,000 people, including many children.

One of those children was a 14-year-old cousin of Honolulu resident Ma'an Odah, who is from Palestine. HPR spoke with him at the start of a peace march from Ala Moana to Waikīkī this past Saturday. Odah called the situation in the Middle East dire.

The Conversation also talked to Rabbi Itchel Krasnjansky of the Chabad of Hawaiʻi on Oʻahu. The congregation is holding a vigil at 7 p.m. It will screen the documentary film "October 7th: Voices of Pain, Hope and Heroism" and feature a talk by a woman who survived the attack on the Nova Music Festival a year ago.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 7, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation.
