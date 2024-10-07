Reflecting on the losses 1 year after Hamas attacked Israel

Monday marked one year since Hamas attacked towns along Israel’s border, taking hundreds of people hostage and killing almost 2,000 people. The violence that followed in Gaza would kill 43,000 people, including many children.

One of those children was a 14-year-old cousin of Honolulu resident Ma'an Odah, who is from Palestine. HPR spoke with him at the start of a peace march from Ala Moana to Waikīkī this past Saturday. Odah called the situation in the Middle East dire.

The Conversation also talked to Rabbi Itchel Krasnjansky of the Chabad of Hawaiʻi on Oʻahu. The congregation is holding a vigil at 7 p.m. It will screen the documentary film "October 7th: Voices of Pain, Hope and Heroism" and feature a talk by a woman who survived the attack on the Nova Music Festival a year ago.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 7, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.