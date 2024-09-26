The Conversation: Coqui frogs on Oʻahu; Small business fair in Pearl City
- Ryan Chang and Josh Atwood of the state Department of Land and Natural Resources on the push to eradicate coqui frogs in Kuliʻouʻou Valley | Full Story
- American Fisheries Society President Cecil Jennings discusses throwing open the doors of fisheries sciences to Indigenous communities | Full Story
- The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism's Jamie Lum on what resources are available at this weekend's small business fair at Leeward Community Center | Full Story