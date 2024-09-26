Small business fair offers free courses and resources to spur growth

CNBC published an article this past July naming Hawaiʻi as America’s worst state for business in 2024 for many reasons, including recent disasters and the high cost of living.

Overcoming those challenges is part of the reason the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism is sponsoring the free Hawaiʻi Small Business Fair at Leeward Community Center this Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event provides free resources and classes for local businesses, including how to expand to markets beyond Hawaiʻi.

HPR talked with DBEDT Business Development Branch Chief Jamie Lum about the importance of fostering small business growth in Hawaiʻi.

