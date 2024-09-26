© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Small business fair offers free courses and resources to spur growth

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published September 26, 2024 at 2:28 PM HST
Booths at the state's small business fair in 2015. This year, the fair will offer classes led by professional experts and address a wide range of topics including finding access to working capital, e-commerce, and social media marketing.
DBEDT
FILE - Booths at the state's small business fair in 2015.

CNBC published an article this past July naming Hawaiʻi as America’s worst state for business in 2024 for many reasons, including recent disasters and the high cost of living.

Overcoming those challenges is part of the reason the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism is sponsoring the free Hawaiʻi Small Business Fair at Leeward Community Center this Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event provides free resources and classes for local businesses, including how to expand to markets beyond Hawaiʻi.

HPR talked with DBEDT Business Development Branch Chief Jamie Lum about the importance of fostering small business growth in Hawaiʻi.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 26, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
