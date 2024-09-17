The Conversation: Kapi‘olani leadership; Ramping up the construction workforce
- Kapi‘olani Medical Center COO Gidget Ruscetta responds to the nurses' rally outside of Hawaiʻi Pacific Health's offices after a stalemate in contract negotiations | Full Story
- Josh Magno, interim director of the Pacific Resource Partnership, on ramping up Hawaiʻi's construction workforce | Full Story
- Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement CEO Kūhiō Lewis on what it means to host the 2024 Native Hawaiian Convention in Hilo | Full Story
- HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio talks to Waiʻanae residents about how they are dealing with a recent spate of violence | Full Story
- IONA Contemporary Dance Theatre artistic director Cheryl Flaharty and musician Bryan Jordan talk about the healing and transformative power of music and dance ahead of planned World Peace Day celebrations | Full Story