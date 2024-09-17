IONA Contemporary Dance Theatre's new show marks World Peace Day

Saturday marks World Peace Day, a United Nations-sanctioned holiday commemorating ideals of peace.

This weekend, IONA Contemporary Dance Theatre in Honolulu will observe the day with its Dancing for Peace concert, featuring two world premiere works entitled Resonance and Breed.

Olivier Koning / IONA Contemporary Dance Theatre Taimane Gardner exchanges her ukulele for a furin (wind bell) to perform "IONA-style" in Dancing for Peace

The first piece Resonance features musician, Bryan Jordan, who creates healing music using crystal singing bowls. He performs alongside a cast of 12 dancers who each participate with their own Japanese furin (wind bell). The dance incorporates the peace bell as its central motif. The second dance entitled Breed, mixes a contemporary soundtrack with large 2-foot colored balloons and explores a wide range of themes including birth, immigration and race.

HPR From left to right: IONA founder and artistic director Cheryl Flaharty, HPRʻs Lillian Tsang and musician Bryan Jordan

IONA founder and artistic director Cheryl Flaharty and musician Bryan Jordan sat down with HPR to discuss the healing and transformative powers of music and dance.

There will be two shows daily on Sept. 20 and 21 at PA'I Arts and Cultural Center in Kakaʻako. To purchase tickets, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 17, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.