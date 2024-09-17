Kapiʻolani Medical Center says it's committed to reaching agreement with nurses

Hundreds of union nurses who have been locked out of their jobs at Kapiʻolani Medical Center for Women and Children since Saturday marched from the Hawaiʻi State Capitol to the downtown offices of Hawaiʻi Pacific Health on Tuesday morning.

The Hawaiʻi Pacific Health network includes Kapiʻolani, Pali Momi, Straub and Wilcox medical centers.

HPR talked to Kapiʻolani Medical Center COO Gidget Ruscetta about the ongoing labor contract negotiations — and the latest strike and lockout. She said the hospital remains fully staffed with a temporary workforce.

Negotiators for Kapiʻolani management and the Hawaiʻi Nurses' Association are scheduled to return to face-to-face talks on Thursday.

