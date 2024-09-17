© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support the news, talk, and music you rely on. Tap now to make a monthly gift of $10/month.

Kapiʻolani Medical Center says it's committed to reaching agreement with nurses

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published September 17, 2024 at 4:39 PM HST
FILE - Kapiʻolani Medical Center for Women & Children
Google Maps
File - Kapiʻolani Medical Center for Women & Children

Hundreds of union nurses who have been locked out of their jobs at Kapiʻolani Medical Center for Women and Children since Saturday marched from the Hawaiʻi State Capitol to the downtown offices of Hawaiʻi Pacific Health on Tuesday morning.

The Hawaiʻi Pacific Health network includes Kapiʻolani, Pali Momi, Straub and Wilcox medical centers.

HPR talked to Kapiʻolani Medical Center COO Gidget Ruscetta about the ongoing labor contract negotiations — and the latest strike and lockout. She said the hospital remains fully staffed with a temporary workforce.

Negotiators for Kapiʻolani management and the Hawaiʻi Nurses' Association are scheduled to return to face-to-face talks on Thursday.

Kapiʻolani Medical Center nurses under the Hawaiʻi Nurses' Association strike in front of the hospital in Honolulu amid contract negotiations with Hawaiʻi Pacific Health. (Sept. 13, 2024)
Local News
Explainer: Why union nurses and Kapiʻolani management still don't have a contract deal
Mark Ladao

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 17, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Tags
The Conversation LaborHealth CareKapiʻolani Medical Center for Women & ChildrenHawaiʻi Pacific Health
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories