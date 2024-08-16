© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Football Hana Hou

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published August 16, 2024 at 10:56 AM HST
Ken Willard (40) of the San Francisco 49ers sweeps around end while teammate Vic Washington (22) blocks Washington's Chris Hanburger (55) at San Francisco, Dec. 27, 1971. Putting the arm on Willard is Ray Schoenke. San Francisco won the NFC Divisional Playoff game. (AP Photo)
AP
/
AP
Ken Willard (40) of the San Francisco 49ers sweeps around end while teammate Vic Washington (22) blocks Washington's Chris Hanburger (55) at San Francisco, Dec. 27, 1971. Putting the arm on Willard is Ray Schoenke. San Francisco won the NFC Divisional Playoff game. (AP Photo)

With football season upon us, the Conversation is re-airing interviews highlighting notable players with Hawaiʻi ties.

  • Former pro-football player Ray Schoenke on the culture of the NFL | Full Story
  • Oʻahu-born NFL quarterback Marcus Mariota looks back as he enters his 10th season | Full Story
  • Singer Ta’u Pupu’a shares his journey from professional football player to opera star | Full Story
  • Local historian Ron Williams shines a light on John Henry Wise, the first Native Hawaiian to play college football | Full Story
The Conversation Sports
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
