NFL player Marcus Mariota heads into his 10th season

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published June 17, 2024 at 3:40 PM HST
NFL player Marcus Mariota signed with the Washington Commanders earlier this year.
AP News
Hawai'i's Marcus Mariota is heading into his 10th season with the NFL.

Maroita grew up on O'ahu and played quarterback at St. Louis School.

He was originally drafted into the NFL in 2015 by the Tennessee Titans. He has been with the Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, and Philadelphia Eagles.

Earlier this year, Mariota signed a contract with the Washington Commanders.

"I really just wanted to be around good people, you know, I'm getting older and, you know, winning for me is important, but being able to enjoy your job and come to work and make a difference, those are things that are really kind of stand out for me," Maroita said. "So that, in itself, was probably more the reason why I decided to come this way, and I'm just excited to be a part of this team."

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 17, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
