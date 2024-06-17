NFL player Marcus Mariota heads into his 10th season

Hawai'i's Marcus Mariota is heading into his 10th season with the NFL.

Maroita grew up on O'ahu and played quarterback at St. Louis School.

He was originally drafted into the NFL in 2015 by the Tennessee Titans. He has been with the Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, and Philadelphia Eagles.

Earlier this year, Mariota signed a contract with the Washington Commanders.

"I really just wanted to be around good people, you know, I'm getting older and, you know, winning for me is important, but being able to enjoy your job and come to work and make a difference, those are things that are really kind of stand out for me," Maroita said. "So that, in itself, was probably more the reason why I decided to come this way, and I'm just excited to be a part of this team."

