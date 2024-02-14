© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Opera singer with Tongan roots shares his journey from football field to stage

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published February 14, 2024 at 4:44 PM HST
Taʻu Pupuʻa, center back, at the gala for the 200th anniversary of the Consular Corps of Hawaiʻi. (Feb. 10, 2024)
Courtesy Taʻu Pupuʻa
Taʻu Pupuʻa, center back, at the gala for the 200th anniversary of the Consular Corps of Hawaiʻi. (Feb. 10, 2024)

This past weekend, Tonga took center stage at an Oʻahu gala marking the 200th anniversary of the Consular Corps of Hawaiʻi. Tonga's Honorary Consul General Annie Kaneshiro, selected as dean of the corps, arranged for a special singer to perform.

Tonga native Ta’u Pupu’a sang his country's national anthem with the Royal Hawaiian Band. Everyone took notice because, you see, Pupu’a is a professional opera singer.

He lives in New York City and has performed in concerts in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Over the years, he has been on HPR's airwaves with classical music host Gene Schiller — and his story has been shared on CNN and in The New York Times.

Speaking to The Conversation, Pupu’a said he jumped at the chance to return to Oʻahu, where he lived for a time as a child. Before becoming an opera tenor and attending Juilliard, his professional football career was cut short due to injury.

This story aired on The Conversation on Feb. 14, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Tags
The Conversation Musicentertainmentfootball
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories