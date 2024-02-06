Consular Corps of Hawaiʻi celebrates 200 years of international community

This month marks the 200th anniversary of the Consular Corps of Hawaiʻi. It’s a big deal for those who have been involved with the organization, one of the oldest in the islands.

The Conversation talked to Honorary Consul for Germany Denis Salle and Honorary Consul for Tonga Annie Kaneshiro. They will be celebrating the anniversary with a gala Saturday at the Royal Hawaiian Hotel.

