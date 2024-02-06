© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Consular Corps of Hawaiʻi celebrates 200 years of international community

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published February 6, 2024 at 5:18 PM HST
The Consular Corps of Hawaiʻi's inaugural gala ball at the Royal Hawaiian in 2019.
The Consular Corps of Hawaiʻi's inaugural gala ball at the Royal Hawaiian in 2019.

This month marks the 200th anniversary of the Consular Corps of Hawaiʻi. It’s a big deal for those who have been involved with the organization, one of the oldest in the islands.

The Conversation talked to Honorary Consul for Germany Denis Salle and Honorary Consul for Tonga Annie Kaneshiro. They will be celebrating the anniversary with a gala Saturday at the Royal Hawaiian Hotel.

This story aired on The Conversation on Feb. 6, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
