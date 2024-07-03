© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Illegal fireworks; 'Broken Trust' audiobook

By Catherine Cruz
Published July 3, 2024 at 11:23 AM HST
  • State Department of Law Enforcement Deputy Director Jared Redulla on recent busts of illegal fireworks
  • HPR reporter Ashley Mizuo on what a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling means for Honolulu's homeless policies
  • HPR reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi breaks down a series of measures affecting the Native Hawaiian community signed into law by Gov. Josh Green
  • Retired law professor Randy Roth and HPR’s Louise Kealiʻiloma King Lanzilotti on the enduring legacy of "Broken Trust," now available as an audiobook
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
