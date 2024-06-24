© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation
The Conversation: Historic property insurance; Saving Kauaʻi's birds

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderLillian Tsang
Published June 24, 2024 at 11:53 AM HST
The ʻakikiki, also called the Kauaʻi creeper, is a critically endangered Hawaiian honeycreeper endemic to Kauaʻi
Kauaʻi Forest Bird Recovery Project
The ʻakikiki is also called the Kauaʻi creeper. They are critically endangered Hawaiian birds endemic to Kauaʻi.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Kevin Sullivan, vice president at National Trust Insurance Services, on what historic property owners need to know about the current insurance landscape | Webinar
  • Cali Crampton, program manager of the Kauaʻi Forest Bird Recovery Project, on mosquito control efforts to save endangered birds
  • HPR Reporter Cassie Ordonio on what will happen to gifted artifacts from FestPAC
  • Maui-based educator and textile artist Chenta Laury on the techniques she used to create her new exhibit "Adaptive Frameworks"
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
