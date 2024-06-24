The Conversation: Historic property insurance; Saving Kauaʻi's birds
- Kevin Sullivan, vice president at National Trust Insurance Services, on what historic property owners need to know about the current insurance landscape | Webinar
- Cali Crampton, program manager of the Kauaʻi Forest Bird Recovery Project, on mosquito control efforts to save endangered birds
- HPR Reporter Cassie Ordonio on what will happen to gifted artifacts from FestPAC
- Maui-based educator and textile artist Chenta Laury on the techniques she used to create her new exhibit "Adaptive Frameworks"