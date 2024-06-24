Maui-based textile artist Chenta Laury on her recent works

The solo exhibit, "Adaptive Frameworks" by Maui-based educator and textile artist Chenta Laury is now open at the Kahilu Gallery on Hawaiʻi Island.

Laury works in fiber traditions, African American Patchwork, quilting, finish felting, and kappa or bark cloth traditions of the Pacific.

Her work that is being showcased currently on Hawaiʻi Island was previously seen at Schaefer International Gallery on Maui.

"The work is under the title of "Adaptive Framework," because I'm really looking at exploring adaptation in different ways and the concept of adaptation, but if you were to look at individual pieces, you might see things that remind you of patchwork quilting. Most of the pieces are actually smaller pieces that are than combined to make larger pieces"

The exhibit opened on June 8 and remains open till July 21. For more information about the exhibit, click here.

