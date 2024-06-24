The challenge with insuring historic properties

Following losses from natural disasters over the past few years, insurance companies have become more picky about the types of insurance care they offer.

In addition to that, insurance companies are also particular about insuring historic properties.

The Conversation spoke with Kevin Sullivan, vice president at National Trust Insurance Services, about what historic property owners should know about today's insurance landscape.

"There is definitely still a market for historic building owners, historic homeowners, Sullivan said. "It's just, how do you find them? It's a huge market out there. And you know, it's important to work with an agent that knows how to do it."

The National Trust for Historic Preservation, which is a part of the National Trust Insurance Services, will be hosting a webinar on July 16, 9-10 a.m. HST. The webinar will highlight the challenges of insuring both commercial and residential historic properties, as well as what people should know about the state of the insurance industry today.

"The goal of the webinar is more educational," Sullivan said. "So there is no magic solution to the issue that we face. It's a national crisis. I like to think we're not going to solve it on the webinar, but what we can definitely do is educate the consumers."

The webinar is free and open to the public. For more information and to register, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 24, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.