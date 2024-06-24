© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New efforts made to save bird population in Kauaʻi

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published June 24, 2024 at 3:57 PM HST
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson

The sterile male technology to protect native forest birds — also known as the incompatible insect technique — will not be available in Kauaʻi until winter 2025. The Kauaʻi Forest Bird Recovery Project took matters into its own hands and found another mosquito control method to protect Kauaʻiʻs birds from avian malaria.

The method they are using is a biolarvicide. The group is spreading that bacterial solution over mosquito hotspots by helicopter. The bacteria only kills mosquito larve and has no impacts on higher level invertebrates like damselflies or dragonflies, or any other vertebrates like birds, pigs, dogs or humans.

"So we are using that to treat known high-density mosquito areas here in Kauaʻi, and we just got that project off the ground because we do not expect to have the incompatible insect technique here on Kauai until winter of 2025," Cali Crampton, program manager of the Kauaʻi Forest Bird Recovery Project said. "Meanwhile, we have this crisis of extinction, going on before our very eyes here."

The ʻalawī, a small and unassuming member of the Hawaiian honeycreeper family, is endemic to the island of Hawai’i.
The Conversation
Scientists share sobering trends in the race to save Hawaiʻi forest birds
Catherine Cruz

Due to the increased mosquito population, the Kauaʻi bird population is "pretty grim."

The Kauaʻi Forest Bird Recovery Project has various community engagement programs to showcase the importance of protecting Hawaiʻi's forest birds. Some of those include going to schools, giving library talks and an origami project with classrooms that the group hopes to turn into an art exhibit.

"I think that we as a society are beginning to recognize the threat of climate change and the importance of all these and that we cannot afford to lose our biodiversity here in Hawaiʻi or anywhere in the nation, and we have to take drastic measures to help these birds," Crampton said.

To learn more about the project, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 24, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
Tags
The Conversation Hawaiʻi birdsNative BirdsKauaʻi
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
Related Stories