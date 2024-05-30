The Conversation: Wildfire power outages; FestPAC preparations
- HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote on Hawaiian Electric's new wildfire prevention program that may cut off power in some communities | Full Story
- HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio on the FestPAC preparations underway in Waimānalo
- Harvard researcher Qian Tang on how German cockroaches found their way to Hawaiʻi
- Irene Sasaki, co-chair of the Hawaii Quilt Guild, on a new exhibit titled "40 Shades of Red"