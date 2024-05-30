Local quilters celebrate 40th anniversary with '40 Shades of Red' exhibit

Calling all quilters. A new exhibit on Oʻahu features the textile creations of the Hawaii Quilt Guild.

The Conversation talked to Irene Sasaki, a co-chair of the exhibit, about what to expect from "40 Shades of Red."

"It is our 40th anniversary and the anniversary stone is the ruby. So it works out perfectly that we wanted something to do with the color red. Every year, we have a special challenge that members can participate in, and the challenge this year was to get 40 fabrics that are red, and it should be different fabrics, and arrange them somehow and create a quilt with the 40 fabrics," Sasaki said.

"It's really, really fascinating to see what people came up with, you know, and how creative they were in using the 40 fabrics," she added.

The free exhibit will be open through June 9 at Nā Lama Kukui on Nimitz Highway. Visitors will get to vote on their favorite quilts in several categories.

The Hawaii Quilt Guild also welcomes new members, and offers classes and quilting bees at various locations across the island. There is even a virtual bee to help keep quilt lovers connected.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 30, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.