New 'Wahi Pana' artworks to open from Koko Crater to Kapiʻolani Park

The second phase of public art installations for Wahi Pana: Storied Places is set to be unveiled at the end of May.

The temporary public art project on Oʻahu was first introduced in February with the mission to uplift stories embedded in the landscapes of Native Hawaiians.

The next art installations to be revealed on May 24, 25 and 27 will feature the work of three new artists.

An experimental educational video from kekahi wahi, a grassroots film initiative, will highlight layered creation stories and lived experiences of Hanauma Bay, Maunalua.

Koloikeao Anthony’s graphic installation will be displayed at the former archery range in Kapiʻolani Park to honor both Papaʻenaʻena Heiau (sacred place of worship or shrine) and Kū (deity of war).

Koko Crater Botanical Garden will be reimagined as a garden of resistance with a photographic installation of culturally significant plants by Ualani Davis.

“This next wave of art installations continues the important work of elevating Native Hawaiian stories and honoring the land through powerful visual and cultural experiences,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi in a news release. “Wahi Pana is about remembering, learning, and coming together as a community to steward the places that shape our identity.”

Wahi Pana: Storied Places is a temporary public art project led by the Mayor’s Office of Culture and the Arts, backed by a $1 million grant from the Bloomberg Philanthropies Public Art Challenge.

Members of the public are invited to attend the art installation events. For the full schedule, click here.