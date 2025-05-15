© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New 'Wahi Pana' artworks to open from Koko Crater to Kapiʻolani Park

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published May 15, 2025 at 2:58 PM HST
Cory Kamehanaokalā Holt Taum is the artists behind "Ka Pā‘ū Ehuehu o Hi‘iaka," that was part of phase one.
City and County of Honolulu
Cory Kamehanaokalā Holt Taum is the artist behind "Ka Pā‘ū Ehuehu o Hi‘iaka," which was part of phase one.

The second phase of public art installations for Wahi Pana: Storied Places is set to be unveiled at the end of May.

The temporary public art project on Oʻahu was first introduced in February with the mission to uplift stories embedded in the landscapes of Native Hawaiians.

The next art installations to be revealed on May 24, 25 and 27 will feature the work of three new artists.

An experimental educational video from kekahi wahi, a grassroots film initiative, will highlight layered creation stories and lived experiences of Hanauma Bay, Maunalua.

Pao’s tile mural, Ke Kānāwai Māmalahoe at Fort Street Mall on Feb. 19, 2025.
Local News
'Wahi Pana' art installations illuminate historical and cultural sites across Oʻahu
HPR News Staff

Koloikeao Anthony’s graphic installation will be displayed at the former archery range in Kapiʻolani Park to honor both Papaʻenaʻena Heiau (sacred place of worship or shrine) and Kū (deity of war).

Koko Crater Botanical Garden will be reimagined as a garden of resistance with a photographic installation of culturally significant plants by Ualani Davis.

“This next wave of art installations continues the important work of elevating Native Hawaiian stories and honoring the land through powerful visual and cultural experiences,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi in a news release. “Wahi Pana is about remembering, learning, and coming together as a community to steward the places that shape our identity.”

Wahi Pana: Storied Places is a temporary public art project led by the Mayor’s Office of Culture and the Arts, backed by a $1 million grant from the Bloomberg Philanthropies Public Art Challenge.

Members of the public are invited to attend the art installation events. For the full schedule, click here.
Tags
Local News ArtNative HawaiianCity and County of Honolulu
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories