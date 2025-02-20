'Wahi Pana' art installations illuminate historical and cultural sites across Oʻahu

A new art project uplifts stories embedded in the landscapes of Native Hawaiians.

Wahi Pana, which translates to sacred or legendary places, is a contemporary public installation on display for the public beginning in Honolulu.

The multimedia art installations aim to engage the community through building a deeper connection to “place” by illuminating the historical and cultural significance of O’ahu.

The first installation of Wahi Pana: Storied Places was revealed Wednesday at Fort Street Mall. Kānaka Maoli artists Carl F.K. Pao and ‘Īmaikalani Kalāhele’s two art installations created a space for both visual and literary art to converge.

Pao’s tile mural, "Ke Kānāwai Māmalahoe," is a visual interpretation of ‘Ōlelo Hawai‘i that tells a mo‘olelo of justice, protection, and kuleana rooted in King Kamehameha I’s 1797 decree.

Kalāhele’s poetry installation features six of his poems on banners honoring his deep ties to the area where he grew up in the 1950s.

City and County of Honolulu Kalāhele’s poetry banner installation featuring one of his poems on Feb. 20 2025.

Phase One continued Thursday with the unveiling of Rocky KaʻiouliokahihikoloʻEhu Jensen’s installation at Fort DeRussy. To follow, Brandy Nālani McDougall’s poetry installation will be unveiled at Operation Red Wings Medal of Honor Park on Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Wahi Pana: Storied Places is a temporary public art project led by the Mayor’s Office of Culture and the Arts, backed by a $1 million grant from the Bloomberg Philanthropies Public Art Challenge.

“Wahi Pana is about connecting our communities to the places that shape our identity as a people,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi in a news release. “These public art pieces remind us of the importance of preserving and sharing our cultural heritage with residents and visitors alike. This initiative underscores our commitment to honoring Oʻahu’s history and rich resources for future generations.”

The project aims to invite the public to engage with art, to honor and reflect on the stories shared by renowned local artists, storytellers, and cultural advisors. Other collaborators include Aupuni Space, Pu‘uhonua Society, Hawai‘i Contemporary, O‘ahu Visitors Bureau, Bishop Museum, and Hawai‘i Tourism Authority.

Phases two and three will be in other significant sites across O’ahu in May and September 2025.