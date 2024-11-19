Honolulu art initiative to shed light on Indigenous history at cultural sites

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced on Monday a series of temporary public art installations at culturally significant sites across Oʻahu – celebrating stories rooted in Native Hawaiian history.

Wahi Pana, or storied places, is backed by a $1 million grant from the Bloomberg Philanthropies Public Art Challenge.

Honolulu is one of eight cities in the U.S. that won a grant to do the project, which will feature 11 multimedia installations created by local artists and storytellers slated to be unveiled in stages starting in February.

“Wahi Pana will give all of us—residents and visitors alike—a deeper connection to O‘ahu’s history, land, and people,” Blangiardi said in a news release. “By experiencing these powerful installations and the stories they tell, we gain a richer appreciation for the places we cherish. This initiative honors our island’s past and strengthens our collective responsibility for its future.”

Each Oʻahu site for the public art installations was chosen for its historical and cultural significance. Locations include Kapiʻolani Park, Fort DeRussy, Kapolei, Koko Crater Botanical Garden, Hanauma Bay, Ho‘omaluhia Botanical Garden, Hale‘iwa Beach Park, Fort Street Mall, and Chinatown.

Art forms include sculpture, video photography, poetry, painting and music.

Artists working on the project are Cory Kamehanaokāla Holt Taum, Carl F.K. Pao, Meleanna Aluli Meyer, Kaili Chun, Solomon Enos, Ualani Davis, Amber Khan, Brandy Nālani McDougall, Koloikeao Anthony, kekahi wahi, Imaikalani Kalahele, and Rocky KaʻiouliokahihikoloʻEhu Jensen.

Mayor’s Office of Culture and the Arts

Storytellers and cultural advisors are Ka‘imi Kahikina, Kauwila Mahi, Paige Okamura, Leimomi Bong, Maile Meyer, Marques Hanalei Marzan, Puni Jackson, Ainsley Halemanu, Anne Marie Nalani Kirk, Royal Order of Kamehameha I, and more.

The Bloomberg Philanthropies Public Art Challenge encourages mayors to partner with artists on temporary installations that enhance urban identities and strengthen local economies.

Other cities like Atlanta and Baltimore are focused on climate change, equity, food insecurity, gun, violence, homelessness, public health and revitalization.

The Honolulu project is set to run from 2025 through 2028.