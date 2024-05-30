Tia Carrere on paving the way for Asian American, Pacific Islander performers

You may know her as Cassandra from "Wayne's World" or Nani from "Lilo & Stitch" — or from one of her hundreds of film and TV credits. You may also know her as a Grammy winner, one of few to win Best Hawaiian Music Album — an award presented from 2005 to 2011.

However you know her, there's no denying that Oʻahu-native Tia Carrere has blazed a trail in the entertainment industry for Hawaiʻi-born performers, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

The Conversation got the chance to talk to Carrere about her nearly 40-year career ahead of the close of AAPI Heritage Month.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 30, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.