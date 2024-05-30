© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Tia Carrere on paving the way for Asian American, Pacific Islander performers

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published May 30, 2024 at 2:51 PM HST
FILE - Tia Carrere arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
AP
FILE - Tia Carrere arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

You may know her as Cassandra from "Wayne's World" or Nani from "Lilo & Stitch" — or from one of her hundreds of film and TV credits. You may also know her as a Grammy winner, one of few to win Best Hawaiian Music Album — an award presented from 2005 to 2011.

However you know her, there's no denying that Oʻahu-native Tia Carrere has blazed a trail in the entertainment industry for Hawaiʻi-born performers, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

The Conversation got the chance to talk to Carrere about her nearly 40-year career ahead of the close of AAPI Heritage Month.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 30, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Tags
The Conversation Entertainment
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
